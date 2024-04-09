WHILE many an Easter vacation was ruined in Spain this year thanks to widespread rain showers, there were some who still managed to have a pretty good time.

Take Spanish MotoGP star Aleix Espargaro, for example, who has published a video on his YouTube channel that shows off the holiday he spent over Semana Santa on the Balearic island of Ibiza, in a luxury villa that costs a whopping €20,000 a day.

The 34-year-old from Granollers, Catalunya region, is also a huge cycling fan, and was in Ibiza with his wife and two kids to take part in the Vuelta a Ibiza MTB mountain bike event.

He used his videoblog on YouTube to document his Easter week on Ibiza, showing off the many perks that occupants of the luxury villa get to enjoy.

Among these, as seen in the video, are a private chef, and not one but two massage therapists, who were on call to work on his leg muscles after each gruelling stage of the cycling event.

The luxury lifestyle extended to the race itself, however, with Espargaro – who rides for the Aprilia Racing team in the MotoGP category – making use of an Epic World Cup bicycle, which has a starting price tag of €7,000.

Each day a bike mechanic was on hand to set up the two-wheeled transport and ensure that it was perfectly tuned for the day’s stage, Diario de Ibiza reported.

The villa that Espargaro hired is called Villa sa Calma, and is located in the Vista Alegre area in the Sant Josep municipality on Ibiza.

The house enjoys stunning views over the Mediterranean and is the most expensive of those on offer in the area.

