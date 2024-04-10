The Premier League is the world’s biggest and best league but has not always been this way. The Premier League has always been competitive and been one of the most watched leagues but over the last decade, it has grown and has been recognised as the best a lot more.

The Premier League was not always recognised as the best and biggest league before the Premier League became the best and the pinnacle of football, it was La Liga that ran the football world, the two big Spanish clubs were always in the late stages of the Champions League and all the best players wanted to play for these two clubs but recently the tides have changed. As more Spanish players have come to the premier league and stayed, who made the biggest impact and who was the best?

David Silva

When we look back at the eras that define the league, the signing of David Silva feels like an era in itself. He was fresh off winning the World Cup with Spain and had a lot of the world’s biggest clubs after him but he chose Manchester City. This choice changed his career entirely as he became the leader and the spearhead in not only one of the best sides in Premier League history but one of the best sides football has ever seen.

When Manchester City won their first titles, he was the main player for them, he was their creative outlet and a leader on and off the field. Choosing City over other clubs was a massive shift in football. Without David Silva making that career jump, Manchester City would not be in the position they are in today. He ended his Manchester City career with 13 majors and a legacy that will always be remembered.

Cesc Fabregas

Another dominant Spanish midfielder but this time their career was very different. David Silva came into the league as an already established player but Cesc Fabregas came into the league as a youngster and lit up the league. After a season with Arsenal and being their best player, he got a big move to Barcelona, solidifying our statement from earlier of players wanting to get that big move.

After several years in Spain, he rejoined the Premier League in a controversial move to Arsenal’s league rivals, Chelsea. His playing career in the Premier League was better in my opinion and although he won more in Spain, the peak of his playing ability was in the English league because he was the main man in the midfield, Barcelona had Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets; Cesc struggled to fit in and be a main starter.

David De Gea

The career of David De Gea was like a roller coaster. As his career started he was put into the United team and started fairly poorly. He was openly criticised by ex-United players and dropped after a series of stories. He knew that he needed to bounce back, and he did. In his second season, he won the league and was the best keeper in the league. When United started their steady decline, he felt like the only thing keeping them afloat.

During the better seasons United had in this period he was still their best player comfortably. As football started to change in the league with the signing of Ederson changing the way a keeper plays. De Geas’s career ended badly with him leaving United for free and not having the best final season in the league.

Who is the best?

The three we have mentioned here are the best three in our opinion but that does not mean other players aren’t close. One player we would like to mention is Rodri, we believe that Rodri will end his career as one of the best players in Premier League history and the best Spaniard to play in the league.

Of the three we have mentioned thriving, we believe that David Silva is the best. He had the best longevity and the best prime of the three. The way he built CIty and carried City is something that not many players would have been able to do and we will always be a premier league legend.