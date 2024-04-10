A BELGIAN man has been arrested in Marbella after he boarded a bus with multiple guns and ammunition in his luggage.

Police detained the man upon arrival in Madrid’s Mendez Alvaro bus station but his final destination was Nantes, in northern France.

At 16:30 pm on Tuesday, April 9, the bus was stopped and passengers identification checked.

Officers got a surprise when they discovered the 25-year-old man was carrying a G-3, 7.62 calibre assault rifle, three magazines and a bag of bullets.

Of Morrocon descent, the man also had a nine calibre pistol and three bullet proof vests.

At the moment, his motives are unknown but Policia Nacional have opened an investigation into the case.

According to El Periodico de España, the man formed part of the Mocro Maffia, one of the biggest in Belgium and Holland.

He was travelling to Nantes, France, where the mafia has had a large presence since 2022.

Belgium had an extradition order and outstanding warrants on the man for robbery, homicide and kidnapping.

It comes after a spate of shootings in Marbella, with six so far this year.

Just a week ago, on April 2, a 21-year-old man was shot at the Los Naranjos urbanisation in the knee and pelvis.

The Costa del Sol is now a hive of international organised crime and the Mocro Maffia is believed to be at the centre of the problem.

Divided into ‘clans’, the gang is made up of Belgian and Holland citizens, often with Morrocan or Tunisian heritage.

The main activities of the mafia are drug trafficking, drug stealing, kidnapping, robbery and extortion.

It is worth noting that the mafia is not a harmonious organisation but various clans who war against eachother.

On January 24 this year, a leader of one of these gangs, known as ‘Taxi’, was arrested in Marbella.

An investigation revealed the organisation laundered over six million euros.

Agents gathered over €75,000, €10 million in jewellery, firearms and 172 properties worth €50 million.

