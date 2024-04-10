SPAIN’S Queen Sofia, who is 85 years old, has been admitted into a Madrid hospital, the Royal Household reported.

She is being treated for a urinary infection, but her condition is progressing ‘very quickly and positively’, the same sources said.

Sofia is the mother of the current Spanish king, Felipe VI.

She is still married to former king Juan Carlos I, but the couple are estranged.

Queen Sofía in a file photo.

Juan Carlos has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi since 2020, when he left Spain in the midst of a series of scandals involving his finances.

On Saturday, Sofia and Juan Carlos made a rare appearance at the same public event, when they both attended – albeit separately – the wedding of Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

