25 Apr, 2024 @ 15:02
25 Apr, 2024 @ 15:00
Missing expat teens latest: Residents in Benidorm are told ‘do not approach’ two boys as they are ‘vulnerable’ and ‘need care’ – but to call authorities immediately if they are seen

THE desperate search for two expat teenagers in Benidorm continues today.

Fabian Kemper, 17 and Niels Blonk, 19, are orginally from northern Europe but moved to Spain some years ago.

Sources told the Olive Press that at least one of the boys was last spotted in Benidorm’s old town.

They are believed to have no phones or money on them and are therefore vulnerable.

Missing: Fabian Kemper
Missing: Niels Blonk

In an appeal on social media, a British expat who says he is working with authorities on the case told residents not to approach the boys.

He wrote: “If you see one or both of the boys please call 112, 911 or 062. Ask for police assistance immediately and an ambulance…

“Please quote reference number 2024.23GS -570.”

He added: “Stay calm and quiet at all times. Please don’t scare them but equally remain on guard…”

The expat added: “We have a care plan in place with the relevant authorities.”

The Olive Press has contacted Policia Nacional for comment.

Laurence Dollimore

