Young man, 21, drowns in swimming pool inside a Fuengirola urbanisation on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Google street view of Avenida Pacosol in Fuengirola

A YOUNG man has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Fuengirola.

The 21-year-old lost his life inside an urbanisation on Avenida Pacosol late last night.

According to the 112 emergency service, panicked calls reporting a man being pulled from the water came in at around 10.50pm on Saturday.

Witnesses were reportedly performing CPR while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

While medical teams did their best to save the man, they were unable to revive him.

No further details have been released about the tragic incident.

The nationality of the victim is not yet known.

