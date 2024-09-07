Exclusive: ‘I explored the real Tenerife and was blown away by its beauty – these are my top tips’ 

THESE are my top tips for exploring Tenerife’s best beauty spots by car.

Before I visited Tenerife, I thought of the island as just another holiday hotspot replete with souvenir shops but devoid of culture.

Although I have nothing against those places – I myself have visited such resorts for sun, sea and sandy getaways – I was eager to discover what Tenerife was really like, beyond the tourist meccas of Playa de Las Americas and Los Cristianos.

So, following the recommendations of a Canary Island native, I set out on a roadtrip of the west coast of Tenerife, heading north towards San Cristobal de la Laguna.

Leaving Playa de Los Cristianos, I twisted up the mountains through picturesque villages, stopping at many miradores along the way.

Mirador de Valle de Arriba is just one of the stunning miradores along the drive.

Photo: The Olive Press

After about 40 minutes of driving and some ill-advised turns down tight, winding streets, I parked up at the Parque del Drago Milenario in Icod de los Vinos.

The town is famous for its imposing ‘dragon tree’ which is believed to be between 1,000 and 2,000 years old.

If only trees could talk, this ‘Dragon tree’ would have a lot to say at over 1,000 years old.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Icod de los Vinos

You can see the tree for free from the nearby Plaza Andres de Lorenzo Caceres, but I didn’t mind paying the €5 entry fee to help maintain the park and see the other plants they had on show, including lots of banana trees.

It is hard to believe the tree has been there for over 1,000 years and it’s worth taking a moment to stand under the tangled branches to contemplate that mind-blowing fact.

Once you’ve snapped enough pictures, you could enjoy the neighbouring butterfly house and I saw many families eagerly going in. Tickets start at €9.50.

Follow the path around and you can admire the tree from afar at the Plaza Andres de Lorenzo Caceres.

I visited on a Saturday and there was a delightful craft and local produce market as well as stunning views over the coast and interesting buildings.

After enjoying the plaza, take a stroll down Calle San Sebastian, where you’ll find typical colourful houses, gift shops and cafes.

The charming side streets of Icod de los Vinos.

Photo: The Olive Press

Then, I headed back to the car to drive to my next destination, Puerto de la Cruz.

When I arrived, I had to navigate a maze of one way streets but it was worth it in the end to secure free parking at the Aparcamiento Estacion Buses.

I then headed down Calle el Pozo, towards the city centre.

Along the way, make sure to admire the cheery colonial buildings often constructed using volcanic stone.

The streets are full of colourful colonial buildings reminiscent of South America.

Photo: The Olive Press

Explore side streets such as Calle Puerto Viejo, where you’ll find great restaurants and quality brews from shops like Slow Coffee.

Finish up in the Plaza del Charco, where you can enjoy a snack surrounded by greenery and unique buildings.

The square was lined with cute restaurants and bars.

Photo: The Olive Press

Then, amble up Calle Quintana to browse the souvenir shops and admire the stunning Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Peña de Francia.

By now, my stomach was beginning to rumble so I stopped at Green Bites for vegan loaded fries and delicious homemade lemonade.

Wander around the backstreets to discover picturesque alleys.

Photo: Hola Islas Canarias

My tummy heavy with food, I almost headed back to my car, but I’m glad I didn’t.

Instead, I wandered to the Playa del Muelle, one of Tenerife’s many black sand beaches.

Though the sea looked rough, there were many bathers enjoy the calmer waves of the port.

Photo: The Olive Press

The surrounding port was dramatic with deep teal water crashing into jet black stone.

It reminded me of the more picturesque seaside locations in the UK, but at least here, you could happily swim in the water without risking hypothermia.

After marvelling at the huge waves like a detective from a BBC crime drama, I headed back to the car, ready for the next adventure.

Although not for the fainthearted, a road trip around Tenerife is worth it for the drive alone.

Along the way you will be treated to panoramic coastal views, snaking through cute villages and banana plantations.

If you don’t mind a few scratches, you could head down to one of the many beaches along the way.

Tenerife is known for its rugged beaches

Photo: Hola Isla Canarias

But be warned, the drive down is often incredibly tight and involves reversing up a winding hill alongside 20 other cars as desperate motorists try to return from the coast.

Needless to say, I did not brave this particular challenge, but I have heard the Playa de los Patos, Playa del Socorro and Playa el Bollullo are worth a visit.

All of this town hopping was starting to tire me out so I headed to Terrazas del Sauzal, a highly recommended terrace bar.

Enjoy a lemonade or caña while contemplating this amazing view.

Photo: The Olive Press

The prices were higher than other bars I had been in but it was 100% worth it for the stunning views on offer.

Miles of swerving coastline laid before me, sloping up into green hills dotted with a rainbow of ramshackle towns.

It was the perfect spot to sip on a fresh lemonade and refuel for my final escapade.

As I was staying in San Cristobal de la Laguna that night, I skipped the city for now, going straight to the Parque Rural de Anaga.

I had seen photos of the park online and was enchanted by the Tolkein-esque trees and sweeping mountain views.

Because my time was precious in Tenerife, I came prepared with a short 30 minute walk in mind.

I parked up at the Mirador Cruz del Carmen, where you can catch a glimpse of the iconic Teide volcano and surrounding coastline.

Then, I headed onto the Sendero de los Sentidos (Path of the Senses), where the path was crowned by an arch of mossy trees gnarled by time.

Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings could have been filmed here.

Photo: The Olive Press

Perfect for families, the short walk is very well signed and easy to follow.

Half way through, you are rewarded by views of a dramatic valley and the sea, before rambling back to the mirador car park.

Any walk in the Anaga park is sure to reward you with astonishing views.

Photo: Tripadvisor

Exhausted but pleased to have seen so much of Tenerife in just one day, I headed to San Cristobal de la Laguna for some well-earned rest.

If you are short on time on the island, I highly recommend exploring by car.

The views as you drive along will make the journey worth it, alongside the interesting and varied stops you can make along the way.

