Exclusive: British groom-to-be needs facial reconstruction surgery after suffering ‘brutal attack by nightclub bouncers’ in Spain

A BRITISH groom-to-be is awaiting facial reconstruction surgery after he was allegedly attacked by bouncers at a nightclub in Mallorca.

William Wheatley, 26, can only see out of one eye and may have suffered ear damage following the assault at the M Two nightclub in Port Andratx in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

“He has broken his eye socket and nose and will need to have facial reconstruction,” his furious sister Fleur Wheatley (pictured with Will above, right), 32, told the Olive Press.

His family, from London, are now seeking legal action and have warned other tourists against entering the nightclub.

William, who is due to be wed in less than two weeks, was out with his sister Fleur, her female friend, 31, and his 21-year-old brother James when the incident occurred at around 4am.

There had been a misunderstanding between their group and another group of Germans, and they had come outside of the club to resolve the issue.

Fleur explained: “Basically it was all fine. We all kissed and hugged and made up, and we were told we could go back inside.”

But after re-entering, one bouncer grabbed the youngest brother James and yanked him outside, claims Fleur.

Horror in Mallorca: Will Wheatley is pictured seriously injured following assault outside a nightclub in Port Andratx on Sunday (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

As they were leaving, William continued to plead with the bouncers, asking what the problem was.

It was then, claims Fleur, that one bodyguard pushed her friend out of the way and called her a ‘b***h’.

James then told the bouncer in Spanish that he ‘must have a small penis’ to treat a woman that way, sparking a violent response.

Fleur recalls: “I was shoved to the ground and hit my head, James was punched in the face and William was beaten up.

“The police were on the scene in minutes, the taxi drivers tried to come to our rescue but it was too late.

“My brother had been pinned down by one of the bouncers (he has bruising on his shoulders) and was pummelled in the face repeatedly. The doctors believe it was with an object and/or a boot not just a fist.

“He has broken his eye socket and nose and will need to have facial reconstruction.”

Will can only see out of one eye after his right eye socket was shattered (OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

Fleur added: “The paramedics, police and taxi driver (who took my other brother to the hospital) said this is a repeat occurrence and the bouncers are all thugs…

“No security guard should ever attack someone or aim for the face, it’s disgusting.”

Fleur said Port Andratx ‘should not have this behaviour’ as ‘it is a family friendly safe spot.’

She said the photos of her brother are ‘gruesome’ but that ‘they need to be shown’.

She continued: “It’s gruesome but this place needs to be shut down and locals and tourists need to know what these people are capable of.

“My brother is happy for his image to be shared in the hope this never happens again.

“In addition one of the security guards stole his ring which adds a lot of insult to a lot of injury.”

She continued: “It’s shocking that these incidents are happening in a sleepy, kind port.

Happier times: Will and Fleur in the days before the attack (OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

“Five hours earlier we’d been eating in our favourite restaurant.. So I know the port is full of fabulous, wonderful, kind people for the most part.”

Fleur said they made preliminary statements to police at the scene but that William has flown back to the UK for treatment.

However they are already seeking legal counsel and plan to press full charges.

The M Two nightclub has been contacted for comment.