21 Sep, 2024
21 Sep, 2024 @ 15:19
Flight from Norway to Malaga makes emergency landing after mouse ‘jumps out of passenger’s food’

A FLIGHT from Norway to Spain was forced to divert this week after a mouse ‘jumped out of a woman’s food.’

The drama unfolded on Scandinavian Airline SAS flight from Oslo to Malaga on Wednesday.

Shortly after take off, a woman is said to have ‘opened some food’, from which a mouse ‘jumped out’.

The experience was retold by passenger Jarle Børrestad, who was sitting next to the woman at the time of the incident (pictured together above).

He wrote on Facebook: “Believe it or not, a lady sitting next to me opened her food and a mouse jumped out.

“We have now turned around and landed at CPH (Copenhagen) to change flights.”

Oystein Schmidt, a spokesperson for SAS in Norway, told AFP: “According to our procedures, there was a change of aircraft for an inspection.

“It’s something that happens very rarely.”

The passengers eventually arrived at Malaga after switching aircraft in Copenhagen.

“We have established protocols for these situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure that this does not happen again,” Schmidt added.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

