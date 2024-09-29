29 Sep, 2024
29 Sep, 2024 @ 21:13
Bull gores woman to death in Spain after she ‘accidentally stepped into running area’ during traditional event in Valencia

A WOMAN has been gored to death by a bull after ‘accidentally’ entering the animal’s route to the bullring.

The incident took place during the traditonal Bous al Carrer event in Enguera, Valencia on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was crossing the street when the bull charged at her and fatally gored her in the armpit.

The event sees a bull run through the streets while spectators watch from behind specially erected fences.

The animal then arrives at a bullring where they face a matador and, ultimately, death.

The woman died in the ambulance while being transferred to a hospital in Javea.

The Enguera Town Hall decided to suspend the remaining bull events for Sunday.

It said it would still put on a fireworks display that would be set off ‘in memory of the local woman’.

The orchestra that was set to play on Sunday night and the rest of the bullfighting events planned for the next few days have also been cancelled.

