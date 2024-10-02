2 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Oct, 2024 @ 06:00
··
1 min read

British tourist vanishes from Spain’s Mallorca after missing his flight home: Family are ‘worried sick’ after three days of no contact

by

FEARS are growing for a British tourist who failed to catch his flight home from Mallorca at the weekend.

Relatives of Vernon, aka Vern (pictured above), have launched an appeal online saying they are ‘worried sick’ after not hearing from him since 7.30pm on Sunday.

They have already reported him missing to Spanish police.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday night, Charlotte Canterbury wrote: “We last spoke to him at 7.30pm Sunday when he said he was at the airport to get his flight home, he hasn’t returned home, no one here has spoken to him or seen him.

“He has friends still in Magaluf, who are returning home tonight and they haven’t seen or spoken to him and we have reported him missing to the Spanish police…

“This is really out of his character for him and as you can imagine we are all worried sick and just want to know he is safe and well…

“He was last seen wearing the new black Coventry City top and black shorts and he should also have a blue sports bag with him.”

Have you seen Vernon or know where he might be? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Relief for Estepona family as Kinahan-linked British boxer, 24, is convicted of murder for stabbing son, 19, to death during cocaine-fuelled road rage attack in Spain

Next Story

Spain to be ‘hit hard’ by storms and rain this week thanks to ‘ex-hurricane Isaac’ – except these areas which will bask in 32C from TODAY

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain to be ‘hit hard’ by storms and rain this week thanks to ‘ex-hurricane Isaac’ – except these areas which will bask in 32C from TODAY

SPAIN is facing ‘unstable’ weather this week as the effects

Relief for Estepona family as Kinahan-linked British boxer, 24, is convicted of murder for stabbing son, 19, to death during cocaine-fuelled road rage attack in Spain

A YOUNG British boxer who stabbed a Spanish teenager to