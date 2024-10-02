British tourist vanishes from Spain’s Mallorca after missing his flight home: Family are ‘worried sick’ after three days of no contact

FEARS are growing for a British tourist who failed to catch his flight home from Mallorca at the weekend.

Relatives of Vernon, aka Vern (pictured above), have launched an appeal online saying they are ‘worried sick’ after not hearing from him since 7.30pm on Sunday.

They have already reported him missing to Spanish police.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday night, Charlotte Canterbury wrote: “We last spoke to him at 7.30pm Sunday when he said he was at the airport to get his flight home, he hasn’t returned home, no one here has spoken to him or seen him.

“He has friends still in Magaluf, who are returning home tonight and they haven’t seen or spoken to him and we have reported him missing to the Spanish police…

“This is really out of his character for him and as you can imagine we are all worried sick and just want to know he is safe and well…

“He was last seen wearing the new black Coventry City top and black shorts and he should also have a blue sports bag with him.”

