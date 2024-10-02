Cristiano Ronaldo is hiring staff for his hotel in Spain – these are the salaries and perks

IF YOU ever fancied working for international football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, then his Madrid hotel could be the place to go for- so long as you have experience in the hotel trade.

Five vacancies have been advertised at the Portuguese player’s Pestana Plaza Mayor, which is part of his Pestana CR7 chain.

The terms appear to be good with annual salaries of up to €30,000 a year, along with 50 days leave and free health insurance.

READ MORE:

PESTANA PLAZA MAYOR HOTEL, MADRID

The Pestana Plaza Mayor is looking for a doorman, junior bartender (two vacancies), a second head of reception, and a junior waiter.

Depending on the position, the contract will be indefinite or permanent-discontinuous, but experience and a good knowledge of English is needed.

The minimal academic requirement is a Vocational Training qualification at an Intermediate or Higher Level.

Hotel experience is required in most of the vacancies with the highest €30,000 salary going to the receptionist position, with up to €25,000 for a junior waiter and bartender, while the doorman limit is €23,000 per annum,

Once the probationary period has been completed, staff will get private health insurance at the company’s expense.

Other perks include restaurant tickets, a one-time employee rate for the group’s hotels, a 25% discount on restaurants and bars, and even the chance of staging their birthday party at the hotel.

In return, the work pattern is 40 hours a week over five days with two consecutive days off.