Spanish forensic expert ‘cruelly’ suggests Madeleine McCann’s parents were involved in her disappearance and that prime suspect Christian Brueckner is innocent – just hours before he is set to be found ‘not guilty’ at sex crimes trial 

A SPANISH forensic expert has been branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘cruel’ after suggesting Madeleine McCann’s parents were involved in her disappearance.

The British toddler vanished from the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal’s Algarve region some 17 years ago.

In 2020, German paedophile Christian Brueckner was named as the prime suspect in the case, with prosecutors alleging he climbed into the holiday apartment where Madeleine was sleeping and snatched her.

But Spanish forensic expert and coroner Miryam Moya (pictured above, inset) last week told Canal Sur that there is ‘not a single piece of forensic evidence of kidnapping’.

She has published a book on the case, called ‘Vacations to Hell. Madeleine McCann: The Untold Story.’

In it, she claims Madeleine ‘did not leave that apartment alive’, and casts doubt on Brueckner as a suspect.

She told Canal Sur last week: “The British and German police have been saying for four years that Brueckner killed Madeleine and Christian’s DNA has never appeared.”

Christian Brueckner during start of his ongoing trial in Germany, which is due to end tomorrow (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

Incredibly, she then points the finger at Gerry and Kate McCann, the toddler’s parents.

Moya said that only fingerprints found in the room ‘are from Madeleine’s mother’.

She added: “There is testimony from an Irish family, the Smiths, who identify a man as the father carrying a girl to the beach.”

She then claims that police dogs ‘detected the smell of a corpse on the mother’s clothes and in the car that the family rented.’

“It is highly probable that she left the apartment, but without being alive. We have a series of testimonies that they have tried to silence during these 17 years,” said Moya, referring to the testimony from the Smith family.

“The father and mother deleted calls and messages, and some phantom telephone records that they tried to remove. Why are you doing this hours before the police carry out an investigation?”

Reacting to Moya’s statements, journalist and Olive Press publisher Jon Clarke branded her ‘irresponsible’ and ‘cruel’.

Clarke was among the first journalists to arrive in Praia da Luz when the news about Madeleine’s disappearance first emerged in May 2007.

He is one of the leading experts on the case, having written his own book and having starred in the hit Netflix documentary about the investigation.

He said: “Poor Madeleine’s parents spent years being accused of killing their own daughter by Portuguese media and even some British tabloids. And they are still dogged by such accusations today, with cruel and irresponsible theories like that of Moya not helping.

“There is simply no evidence to suggest that they were behind her disappearance, only outlandish conspiracy theories that do not hold up under scrutiny.”

He added: “I have been investigating Brueckner for years and there is an overwhelming amount of circumstantial evidence that places him at the scene.

“Of course his fingerprints or DNA were not found in the apartment, he is a professional burglar and a serial rapist, who knows how to not leave a trace.”