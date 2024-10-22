Watch: Spanish cops intercept new ‘Rosin Hash’ drug being sent from the US to the Costa del Sol

CUSTOMS officers and the Guardia Civil have seized a shipment of a marijuana super-concentrate known as ‘Rosin Hash’ at the port of Sevilla which had been imported from the United States.

The package was destined for Mijas in Malaga province, where the intended recipient has been arrested for drug trafficking.

Investigators detected the suspicious package on September 12 at a courier company based at the port.

SEIZED BUDS

Officers discovered two bags of marijuana buds weighing one kilo each, as well as a third bag with a yellowish substance that had a gelatinous texture.

The yellowish product was confirmed as a new drug known as ‘Rosin’ or ‘Rosin Hash’, a super-concentrated derivative of hashish that is characterized by its high purity in THC.

It also has powerful effects, which can cause ‘serious consequences’ for anybody consuming it.

Once the shipment was intercepted, a police operation was executed to locate and arrest the recipient in Mijas.

Authorities pointed out that ‘Rosin Hash’ production entails around 75 kilos of marijuana buds to make just a kilo of the new narcotic.

Extraction is carried out when the marijuana plants are moist- making an easier process without the need for them to be try.

The latest arrest and seizure is part of the ongoing collaboration between the Customs Surveillance Service and the Guardia Civil to combat drug trafficking.