The 7 Best Solar Panel Installers in Malaga

Thinking about installing solar panels in Malaga?

Installing solar panels on your home or business is a smart move that can help reduce your monthly energy bills while also minimising your carbon footprint.

But you might have a few questions:

What’s the cost of installation?

Where’s the best place to position the panels?

Should you invest in a battery, or would a virtual one suffice?

Who are the best installers in Malaga, and what after-sales care do they offer?

This article will guide you through these questions.

We’ve compiled a list of the seven best solar panel installers in Malaga with known English-speaking staff.

These companies stand out for several reasons: they receive positive reviews online, tend to have in-house installation teams, and have websites in English online.

Is going solar a good investment in Malaga?

The cost of a solar panel installation in Malaga can start around €4,000-6,000.

But if you opt for additional features like batteries, EV chargers, or heat pumps, costs can go up to around €20,000.

Although pricing structures vary among installers, here’s a basic breakdown of what you can expect:

Solar panels : About 25% of the total cost

Solar inverter : Around 20%

Labour : Approximately 20%

Mounts : Roughly 15%

Cabling and materials : Around 15%

Legalisation and bulletins : About 5%

At first glance, these costs may seem high.

(Especially given that a single panel may only cost €100-150.)

But solar installations are about more than just the panels – there are many other components to consider, which add to the overall cost. For example without legalising your system you will be unable to change your electricity contract to a feed-in tariff that rewards you with electricity sold to the grid.

You’ll also need to pay for installation licences, which vary from town hall to town hall.

So is solar energy too expensive to be worth it in Malaga?

In the long run, it’s a good investment.

Malaga enjoys about 5.8 hours of full sun per day, which is significantly higher than cities like London, with only 2.8 hours per day.

This sunny climate means you can generate twice as much electricity as in northern Europe, allowing you to cut down on electricity bills more quickly.

So you could break even on your investment in as little as 3-6 years.

Since most solar panels have a lifespan of 25-30 years this means you could be making real savings for two decades – during which time, your monthly electricity bills could be as low as €50 or even €0 with the right setup.

And this is without mentioning the savings of switching from gas to solar-powered electric.

The payback period itself makes solar a wise decision.

But with a high cost system comes greater risk, so it’s crucial to find a trusted installer who can deliver quality systems with solid guarantees.

Are Any Grants Available from the Government in Malaga?

Although you won’t find direct discounts on installation prices, there are opportunities to earn back as much as 60% of your installation costs through tax deductions and grants.

For instance, installing solar panels in 2024 can earn you a reduction on your property tax (IBI) in almost every town in Malaga. The provincial government is keen to promote solar in Malaga and while the property tax reductions are a useful measure, the exact reduction can be from 10%-50% and depends on the town hall where you live.

If you don’t qualify for a property tax reduction, though, you might be eligible for a reduction in your IRPF income tax.

In 2024, you could reduce your tax bill by up to €3,000.

However, to benefit from this, you must have tax liabilities in Spain.

Additionally, the Plan EcoVivienda program offers grants covering up to 40% of installation costs (up to a €3,000 cap).

If you can demonstrate that your solar installation reduces heating or cooling needs, this grant can go up to €18,800.

However, this program is set to end in December 2024.

So take advantage of it while you can.

What to bear in mind when choosing a provider?

Different providers offer different services and products, so it’s important to think about your priorities.

Are you looking for the highest-quality products?

Or do you want the best deal?

It’s also essential to check the guarantees or insurance that come with the installation.

For example, some of the installers below even offer insurance and will guarantee the solar panel’s production of electricity.

With a long-term investment like solar, it’s worth considering after-sales support. A cheaper installation can lead to higher costs if you need maintenance or replacement parts down the road.

Always get multiple quotes to compare.

Below are the 7 best companies in Malaga to help you get started.

7 Best Solar Energy Companies in Malaga, Spain

Keep reading for a list of the seven best solar energy companies in Málaga, Spain.

(The companies are ranked in a random order.)

1. Ubora Solar

Location : Malaga, with installations across Andalucía

Highlights : 5/5 rating on Google, solar panels, batteries, car chargers, and in-house monitoring app

Guarantees : Five years of comprehensive insurance, 30-year performance guarantee on panels

Ubora Solar is dedicated to providing customised solar solutions for both homes and businesses. They prioritise using high-quality, 100% European-made products, ensuring long-lasting performance and peace of mind for their clients. One of the unique services is they provide a 30-year performance guarantee on their solar panels. Just means that if the panels produce less electricity than expected, you’ll get a replacement. Which is rare.

Ubora also have their own in-house monitoring app,a partnership with Zonox to automatically find you the best electricity feed-in tariff comparison, there are twice-annual maintenance checks, plus an optional monitoring plan with monthly performance reports. With a break-even calculator available on their website, Ubora Solar make it easy for customers to understand potential savings and available grants, streamlining the decision-making process.

2. Mariposa Energía

Location : San Pedro de Alcántara, operating nationwide

Highlights : 4.4/5 rating on Google, competitive clean energy rates, personalised support

Guarantees : 30-year comprehensive guarantee on panels

Mariposa Energía stands out for their tailored customer service, providing each client with a dedicated point of contact throughout the installation process. They also offer their own in-house electricity tariff to maximise savings. Mariposa’s expertise in both solar and electrical systems means you’re getting a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for green energy.

3. Luz Solar Málaga

Location : Malaga city, with services across the province

Highlights : 4.8/5 rating on Google, 25-year warranty on solar panels

Services : Design, installation, legal paperwork

Luz Solar Málaga offers a smooth, end-to-end solar installation experience with a focus on quick and efficient service. They promise significant reductions in electricity bills through their well-designed systems. With a commitment to providing transparent pricing, Luz Solar Málaga ensures that clients receive a clear, fixed-price quote with no hidden costs.

4. Rad Energy SL

Location : Malaga city, servicing the Costa del Sol

Highlights : 4.7/5 rating on Google, high-quality German equipment, financing options

Services : EV charging, maintenance contracts

Rad Energy brings a premium approach to solar installations, utilizing reliable German equipment to deliver high performance. They also offer flexible financing options, making it easier for customers to afford quality solar setups. With a focus on top-notch customer service, Rad Energy provides ongoing support to ensure long-term satisfaction.

5. Svea Solar

Location : Malaga, with installations across Spain

Highlights : 4.8/5 rating on Google, rental and purchase options

Focus : Sustainability and cost savings

Svea Solar combines the strength of a large, international company with a focus on local service. They offer both rental and purchase options, catering to a wide range of budgets and energy needs. Svea Solar’s strong customer satisfaction record and sustainability initiatives have earned them a reputation as a trustworthy provider for residential and commercial projects.

6. Smart PV

Location : Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga

Highlights : 5.0/5 rating on Google, German-speaking market

Guarantees : 25-year warranty on panels

Smart PV is known for their high-quality installations and exceptional customer service. They cater particularly to the German-speaking community in Malaga, but their commitment to quality makes them a popular choice for clients from all backgrounds. With top-tier brands and robust financing options, Smart PV is focused on maximising self-consumption benefits for their customers.

7. ORT Renovables

Location : Benalmádena, Malaga province

Highlights : 5.0/5 rating on Google, warranties on equipment

Services : Feasibility studies, permitting, installation

ORT Renovables specialises in both individual and shared self-consumption projects, making them a versatile choice for various property types. They provide thorough feasibility studies and support throughout the permitting process to ensure compliance. With an emphasis on reducing both costs and environmental impact, ORT Renovables helps clients transition smoothly to solar energy.