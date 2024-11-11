11 Nov, 2024
11 Nov, 2024 @ 18:00
·
1 min read

‘Tourists go HAM!’ Moment a ‘jamon’ museum in Spain pokes fun at ‘anti-tourism’ movement

by

MADRID’s Jamon Museum has sparked outrage after launching a ‘tourists go HAM’ campaign. 

The marketing initiative pokes fun at anti-tourist protests which have become habitual in Spain under the slogan ‘tourists go home.’

While some advertising experts have praised the initiative, launched on buses, trains and street corners all over the capital, it has drawn criticism from others. 

One social media user said: “The Museo de Jamon has put this s**tty sign up in one of Madrid’s most central areas to laugh at the locals who live there.”

While another criticised the sign’s ‘lack of empathy’, an Irish X user called the marketing effort ‘top-tier.’

The museum is undeterred however, pushing forward with bingo nights themed around the slogan and capitalising off the controversy.

Tags:

Yzabelle Bostyn

