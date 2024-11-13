Watch: Terrifying moment flood water surges under Ronda’s historic bridge as DANA wreaks havoc across Malaga

DANA has reached Ronda as terrifying footage shows flood water surging through the famous Tajo bridge.

To the disappointment of many children, Ronda was the only area of Malaga where classes were not cancelled today due to heavy rain.

But that doesn’t mean the storm has not touched the city.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing flood water gushing through the iconic Tajo gorge, to the shock of social media users.

Pocas veces veremos El Puente Nuevo de Ronda así. pic.twitter.com/Yp1SUnyCnf November 13, 2024

“We never see the Puente Nuevo like this”, one said.

The video pans to the nearby Alameda de Tajo park, where a waterfall appears to have formed.

Meanwhile, another X user showed the ‘impressive’ view from the bridge (see second video).