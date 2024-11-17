Fears for missing brother Thomas who vanished from Spain’s Madrid before his credit card was fully withdrawn ‘despite him having enough cash’

Have you seen Thomas? Email tips@theolivepress.es

FEARS are growing for a missing 34-year-old man (pictured above) who has not been heard from since landing in Madrid last Saturday.

Thomas’s sister Jessica Wolf launched an urgent appeal on social media after discovering his credit card had been cleared out ‘despite him having enough cash to get by on.’

The worried sibling said she has already been in touch with police and missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos.

She wrote: “I’m looking for my brother (34years, 1,96m), he landed in Madrid last Saturday. He wanted to look for a cheap hostel under €30. Since then I haven’t heard from him.

“Sunday at Direction Carabanchel the last time the entire possible remaining amount was debited from the credit card, even though he still had enough cash with him. His native language is German and Polish.

“He also speaks English, Russian and Spanish very well. His phone is shut off. Maybe someone saw him? Thank you very much! I wrote a an e-mail to the police, SOS, to report a missing person.”

If you have seen Thomas or know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es who can pass the information on to the family.