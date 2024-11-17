17 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Nov, 2024 @ 11:44
··
1 min read

Fears for missing brother Thomas who vanished from Spain’s Madrid before his credit card was fully withdrawn ‘despite him having enough cash’

by

Have you seen Thomas? Email tips@theolivepress.es

FEARS are growing for a missing 34-year-old man (pictured above) who has not been heard from since landing in Madrid last Saturday.

Thomas’s sister Jessica Wolf launched an urgent appeal on social media after discovering his credit card had been cleared out ‘despite him having enough cash to get by on.’

The worried sibling said she has already been in touch with police and missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos.

She wrote: “I’m looking for my brother (34years, 1,96m), he landed in Madrid last Saturday. He wanted to look for a cheap hostel under €30. Since then I haven’t heard from him.

“Sunday at Direction Carabanchel the last time the entire possible remaining amount was debited from the credit card, even though he still had enough cash with him. His native language is German and Polish.

“He also speaks English, Russian and Spanish very well. His phone is shut off. Maybe someone saw him? Thank you very much! I wrote a an e-mail to the police, SOS, to report a missing person.”

If you have seen Thomas or know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es who can pass the information on to the family.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Inside the colourful world of Estepona’s embattled mayor: Link to Hitler’s translator, a swinger’s castle on the Costa del Sol and ‘wife-swapping trips to Germany’

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Algarrobo Costa with pool - € 275
Next Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Algarrobo Costa with pool – € 275,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Urgent appeal: Amnesia-struck Brit, 71, still remains unidentified in a Spanish hospital almost two MONTHS after suffering life-changing stroke

THE Olive Press is renewing its appeal to identify a
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Algarrobo Costa with pool - € 275

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Algarrobo Costa with pool – € 275,000

Apartment Algarrobo Costa, Málaga   2 beds   1 baths