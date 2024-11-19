Don’t miss: Incredible Tina Turner tribute night at Mijas Costa’s Max Beach this weekend

THE legendary hits of Tina Turner will be brought back to life on the Costa del Sol this weekend.

A fantastic tribute night is being held at the popular Max Beach restaurant on Saturday, November 23.

Punters can expect simply the best classics from the late, iconic songstress, which will be performed by prolific tribute artist Lil J.

Click on this link here to reserve a table for the Tina Turner tribute night.

Max Beach explains: “On 23rd November, Max Beach comes alive with the spirit of Tina Turner as Lil J takes the stage for an unforgettable tribute night.

“Get ready to dance and sing along—because this night is Better Than All the Rest!”

Max Beach is a staple of the Costa del Sol dining and entertainment scene and has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

The venue is situated on the shores of MIjas Costa, offering unrivalled views of the Mediterranean.