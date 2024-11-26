Desperate search is launched for missing 16-year-old girl in Spain’s Tenerife

FEARS are growing for a 16-year-old girl who has vanished from the island of Tenerife.

Aroa Perdomo Rodriguez was last seen in the area of La Orotava on November 21.

The town is near Puerto de la Cruz in the north of the island.

According to missing person’s charity SOS Desaparecidos, Aroa measures 1.57m tall.

She is described as being of average build with brown hair and eyes.

Aroa was carrying two backpacks and a black bag when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact SOS on 649 952 957 or 617 126 909, or by email at info@sosdesaparecidos.es.