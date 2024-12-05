Cadaqués: Luxury masia for sale in Catalonia with sea views, 100 hectares of land & boutique hotel potential

ONLY a few weeks ago this newspaper featured Cadaqués as the Spanish destination loved by Salvador Dalí, David Hockney, Picasso, Mick Jagger, Shakira and a new generation of luxury travellers.

Now, one adventurous buyer will have the chance to permanently own 100 hectares of it.

This masia for sale is a 16th-century stone farmhouse with sea views over the same bay that housed the ‘world’s best restaurant’ of El Bulli, on the idyllic Cap Norfeu headland between Cadaqués and Roses.

The masia is with luxury real estate agency Cottage Properties, one of the leading specialists in masias for sale in Catalonia.

Whether purchased as a luxury private residence, boutique hotel or retreat space, the property is a rare opportunity.

Luxury masia just 10 minutes from Cadaqués

The masia is a 10-minute drive from both Cadaqués and Roses, in the northeastern Girona province of Catalonia.

Though dating back to the 16th century, it has been fully restored with modern luxuries.

Angels Sabater, co-director of Cottage Properties, told the Olive Press the former owners spent “six years” painstakingly renovating the property.

“The restoration was completed with local materials, and the results are extraordinary,” she said.

Cottage Properties have one of the largest selection of masias for sale in the Baix Emporda region of Girona. But this property in particular is a “rare chance” she said.

The property has 685m2 of floor space split into four suites that can be repurposed as separate luxury residences.

The “Suite Principal” is split into two floors with an open-plan kitchen, outdoor terrace, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and garden area.

The “Casa Vieja” is the oldest part of the masia which features three bedrooms, lounge area, kitchen and private gardens.

The “Suite Establo” is a former stables, now converted into a luxurious space with lounge, wood-fired stove, private terraces and view over the modern swimming pool.

The “Suite Garde” is the fourth and final suite with bedroom, bathroom, lounge area, kitchen and private terrace.

To top it all off, the property is sold along with a 100-hectare parcel of land in the Cap de Creus natural park with stunning sea views over Cap Norfeu, Badia de Joncols, Badia de Montjoi and the wider Gulf of Roses.

The masia is off-grid and powered with its own solar panel installation (with batteries) and it has underfloor heating, wood-fired stoves and water from its own well plus a filtration system.

Cadaqués – the luxury destination which Dalí put on the map

The enclave of Cadaqués has long been associated with Salvador Dalí, whose former house in Port Lligat is now a museum.

But the addition of secluded coves, Michelin-star restaurants like the former El Bulli, and a distinct lack of mass tourism has converted the area into a haven for distinguished sun-seekers.

The list of people who have fallen for Cadaqués over the years includes Picasso, David Hockney, Mick Jagger and Shakira to name a few.

For any adventurous buyer looking for a sanctuary in one of Spain’s best kept secrets, it doesn’t get better than this.