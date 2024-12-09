BRACE YOURSELVES!: Snow on the way in Mallorca as temperatures plunge

AS temperatures plummet there is a strong chance of snow on the Serra de Tramuntana.

Maria Jose Guerrero, the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, has hinted that it’s a real possibility as the unseasonably high temperatures are being replaced with below average readings for the time of year.

According to Guerrero, the forecast for today (Monday, December 9), predicts snow could fall in the Serra de Tramuntana as the snow level is expected to drop to around 1,000 metres.

But it’s not just snow the island will have to contend with. Mallorca is bracing for cloudy skies, with scattered showers – some of which could turn into thunderstorms or even hail. The northeast of the island could see particularly heavy downpours.

While everyone waits for the snow, it’s the cold that’s taking centre stage today. Guerrero warns that maximum temperatures won’t top 15ºC.

FILE: Snow in the Mallorca mountains Credit The Helicopter Centre

Winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest, easing slightly in the afternoon as they shift to a lighter northerly breeze.

If you think today’s cold is bad, brace yourself for Tuesday. Temperatures are set to dip even lower, with a frosty minimum of 8ºC and daytime highs barely scraping 14ºC. There’s also a chance of light frost in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Showers will continue to lash the island, with possible storms and hail. The snow level will drop further, possibly reaching 900-1,000 metres – so expect more wintry conditions in the mountains.

Guerrero also warned that the unstable weather will persist throughout the week. However, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon. From Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly. The highs will hover around 17ºC, while the lows will stay at a cool 9ºC – slightly warmer than the usual 16ºC and 8ºC expected for this time of year.