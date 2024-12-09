9 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Dec, 2024 @ 15:37
1 min read

BRACE YOURSELVES!: Snow on the way in Mallorca as temperatures plunge

by
Snow Mallorca Mountains Credit The Helicopter Centre
FILE: Snow in the Mallorca mountains Credit The Helicopter Centre

AS temperatures plummet there is a strong chance of snow on the Serra de Tramuntana.

Maria Jose Guerrero, the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, has hinted that it’s a real possibility as the unseasonably high temperatures are being replaced with below average readings for the time of year.

According to Guerrero, the forecast for today (Monday, December 9), predicts snow could fall in the Serra de Tramuntana as the snow level is expected to drop to around 1,000 metres.

But it’s not just snow the island will have to contend with. Mallorca is bracing for cloudy skies, with scattered showers – some of which could turn into thunderstorms or even hail. The northeast of the island could see particularly heavy downpours.

READ MORE:

While everyone waits for the snow, it’s the cold that’s taking centre stage today. Guerrero warns that maximum temperatures won’t top 15ºC.

Snow Mallorca Mountains Credit The Helicopter Centre
FILE: Snow in the Mallorca mountains Credit The Helicopter Centre

Winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest, easing slightly in the afternoon as they shift to a lighter northerly breeze.

If you think today’s cold is bad, brace yourself for Tuesday. Temperatures are set to dip even lower, with a frosty minimum of 8ºC and daytime highs barely scraping 14ºC. There’s also a chance of light frost in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Showers will continue to lash the island, with possible storms and hail. The snow level will drop further, possibly reaching 900-1,000 metres – so expect more wintry conditions in the mountains.

Guerrero also warned that the unstable weather will persist throughout the week. However, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon. From Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly. The highs will hover around 17ºC, while the lows will stay at a cool 9ºC – slightly warmer than the usual 16ºC and 8ºC expected for this time of year.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Why Are Mobile Online Casinos Becoming So Popular These Days?

Next Story

Balearics get water boost after November heavy rains

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

forest fire mallorca

Negligence suspected for wildfire in Spain’s Mallorca as authorities launch probe

NEGLIGENCE is believed to be the cause of a wildfire

Balearics get water boost after November heavy rains

WATER reserves in the Balearic Islands have seen a welcome