16 Dec, 2024
16 Dec, 2024 @ 16:11
2 mins read

Health alert in Spain’s Andalucia: 12 popular meat products are found to contain deadly listeria

AUTHORITIES in Spain have raised the alarm after a dozen meat products were found to contain listeria.

The bacteria can cause listeriosis, which compared to other foodborne illnesses is rare but very serious.

The US Food and Drug Administration warns: “Even with adequate antibiotic treatment, the disease has a high mortality rate of 20 to 30%.

“Over 90% of people with listeriosis are hospitalised, often in intensive care units.”

The listeria warning in Spain was this week issued by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Asean), and is related to 12 products belonging to the El Capellan brand.

All the products are sausage or salami based and the affected lots were distributed in Andalucia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Madrid and the Basque Country.

People who have one of the affected lots below are advised to throw the meat away immediately and avoid eating them.

If you have eaten the affected product already and begin to show signs of listeriosis, including vomitting, diarrhea or fever, then you should go to your nearest medical centre.

Below are the affected products and lot numbers, which can be found on the packaging. They are all El Capellan products.

Product 1: Iberian chorizo.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates: Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25 / Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25 / Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: room temperature.

Product 2: Spicy Iberian chorizo.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing

Batch numbers and expiration dates: Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25 / Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25 / Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature.

Product 3: Venison chorizo

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates: Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25 / Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25 / Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature.

Product 4: Spicy venison chorizo.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates: Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25 / Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25 / Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature.

Product 5: Wild boar chorizo.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates: Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25 / Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25 / Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature.

Product 6: Iberian salchichón.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

Product 7: Venison sausage.

Product appearance: Packaged in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

Product 8: Iberian chorizo ??with potatoes.

Brand: El Capellán.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

Product 9: Iberian blood sausage.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

Product 10: Iberian potato blood sausage

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiration dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

Product 11: Chorizo-style Iberian morcilla

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiry dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

Product 12: Spicy potato Iberian blood sausage.

Product appearance: Packed in horseshoe casing.

Batch numbers and expiry dates:

Batch 46/24 Expiration date 11.05.25

Batch 47/24 Expiration date 18.05.25

Batch 48/24 Expiration date 25.05.25

Temperature: Room temperature

