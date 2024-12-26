26 Dec, 2024
26 Dec, 2024 @ 12:30
Parents abused teenage daughter and threatened to kill her after she refuses ‘arranged’ marriage aimed to secure residency for cousin in Spain

by
THE parents of a teenage girl have been arrested in Alicante after she refused to be part of an arranged marriage.

The 17-year-old was ordered to marry a cousin that was eight years older than her so that he could get Spanish residency.

After standing firm against the plan, she was physically attacked and threatened with death by her mother and father.

Her parents- of Pakistani nationality- aged 44 and 52 have been charged with domestic abuse and coercion via forced marriage.

The girl is currently staying in a youth centre.

The Policia Nacional got involved after the victim’s school contacted them and said a pupil was being abused at home.

It added that she was going to be forced to marry a cousin- against her will- who lived in Pakistan.

The girl told police that she had lived in Spain since May and when she refused to go along with the marriage plan, her parents regularly hit her all over her body, pulled her hair, and threw objects at her.

The physical abuse was capped by a threat from her father who said he would forcibly take her to Pakistan and kill her there.

The reason for the marriage was that her cousin had been rejected entry to Europe on several occasions and that if they wed, the issue would disappear.

Alex Trelinski

