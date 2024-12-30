WATCH: Spain’s biggest-ever narco-boat shipment seizure with seven tonnes of cocaine stored in underground farm cellars

SEVEN tonnes of cocaine has been seized from a Sevilla province farm- the largest intercepted shipment of cocaine brought in by narco-boats into Spain.

The Guardia Civil said the raid carried out on Friday morning represented a ‘significant blow’ to drug trafficking and money laundering gangs operating in the Guadalquivir area.

The farm was located at Coria del Rio.

READ MORE:

Guardia officers went there after spotting two narco-boats at the entrance of the Guadalquivir river.

A statement said that air, sea, and land monitoring was activated which confirmed that a large number of pallets were unloaded before being transferred to the farm.

The consignment was guarded by men brandishing weapons including an AK47 assault rife.

Two underground cellars were discovered on the farm, containing two large ship containers specially adapted to store drug consignments.

Three people have been arrested during the Guardia operation with three guns seized as well as the cocaine and two stolen vehicles.