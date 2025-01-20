Passenger caught smuggling 20,000 Viagra pills in a suitcase at Costa Blanca airport

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport’s security team uncovered a bizarre smuggling incident when 20,000 Viagra pills were found crammed into a suitcase.

A 63-year old woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

She has been charged with smuggling and public health offences, with the loot seized by the Guardia and the Tax Agency.

READ MORE:

VIAGRA PILLS STUFFED IN SUITCASE

The smuggler had flown in from Madrid after arriving in Spain from the DominIcan Republic.

As is routine, transit arrival baggage from other countries is scanned in an X-ray machine.

In this instance, a suitcase was found to contain ‘above normal’ dense material.

When the case was opened, it was found to be exclusively filled with blue pills.

They had a diamond-shaped inscription that read ‘sildenafil citrate’, which is an active ingredient used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The traveller had no licence to carry the medicines and could give authorities no explanation as to why she had so many.

She was bailed after appearing before an Elche court, while the seized pills were sent for analysis to see if they medication was genuine or fake.

Air passengers with medication have been reminded that they can only travel with a three-month supply along with a corresponding prescription or medical report.



