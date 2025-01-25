Range of social services to be more easily accessible as Gibraltar continues its digitisation drive

A NEW website is being launched for the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism as part of Gibraltar’s ongoing drive to digitise government services.

It is hoped the new platform will represent a leap forward in governmental communication, allowing easy access to all departmental forms and documents with a simple click.

Minister Christian Santos highlighted the platform’s commitment to accessibility, ensuring that all community members – from individuals to businesses and stakeholders – can easily find the information they need.

Key improvements include enhanced navigation systems, adaptable accessibility options, and a streamlined approach to accessing government services, reducing bureaucratic friction and making government interactions more transparent and straightforward.

Some of these services include training and support for job seekers and employers, as well as organising cultural events and promoting local arts and culture.

Social services such as support for the elderly, vocational training opportunities and disability support also fall under the ministry’s remit.

Visitors will be able to connect to the Ministry’s social media platforms directly from the website, staying informed about news, events and initiatives.

Residents eager to explore the new digital platform can visit www.meect.gov.gi, email meect@gibraltar.gov.gi, or call 200 42509 for more information.