This medieval fishing village in Spain is a must visit for 2025, according to The Guardian

A FISHING village in Northern Spain has been included in a UK newspaper list of ‘essential places’ to visit on the European coast in 2025

San Vicente de la Barquera in Cantabria has been highlighted by The Guardian as a town with seafaring roots, cobbled streets and a natural environment that everyone who visits it will fall in love with.

The paper praises its spectacular location between the sea and the mountains.

“With the melting snow of the Picos de Europa at your back, the luminous green grass underfoot, the sparkling rivers and the sunlit sea stretching ahead, San Vicente in spring is the antidote to hibernation,” The Guardian says.

It continues: “This medieval fishing village leaves anyone stunned and is accessed by low bridges that cross the Escudo estuary.”

San Vicente de la Barquera is a perfect destination for those looking to disconnect at Easter without giving up on taking in cultural and historical heritage.

Its old town, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, is perfect for a walk between medieval walls, with the imposing King’s Castle dominating the landscape.

The Church of Santa Maria de los Angeles, built between the 13th and 15th centuries, is another of its great architectural treasures, while the Puente de la Maza, with its more than 28 arches, recalls the strategic importance of the municipality over the centuries.

But history is not the only reason to visit San Vicente.

Its beaches are another reason why more and more travellers include it in their itineraries.

The Guardian says: “The sea itself hides behind the promontory, with white sand beaches, Meron and Oyambre, which are popular with surfers.”

“Sheltered within the estuary, the idyllic Maza Beach offers views of colourful boats, as well as easy access to fish restaurants.”

If there is one thing that characterises San Vicente de la Barquera, it is its close relationship with the sea.

Its fishing port is still one of the busiest in the region, and the restaurants in the area offer the best of traditional cuisine.

Sorropotun is a tuna stew with potatoes that is one of the most emblematic local dishes.

Easter is one of the best times to visit with the town hosting various celebrations that allow visitors to immerse themselves in its culture and traditions.

The Folia Festival, declared of Regional Tourist Interest, is one of the most eagerly awaited, just after Easter.

Ur us a maritime procession in honour of the Virgen de la Barquera that every year brings together locals and visitors in an emotional journey.