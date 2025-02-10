Matt Opperman latest: Wife of missing US cyclist ‘is searching 20 hours a day’ after he vanished from Spain last month

THE wife of a missing US cyclist is spending 20 hours per day searching for him after he vanished from Andalucia over two weeks ago.

Matt Opperman, 50, was last known to have been in the Segura de la Sierra area of Jaen on January 25, where his black Volkswagen van has since been located.

However, despite various searches involving hundreds of volunteers, including two over the weekend, no clues have been found.

His brother Marc Opperman told the Olive Press today that there were ‘no real updates.’

He said: “The wilderness areas around Segura de la Sierra were traversed by the Guardia Civil and between 100 to 150 volunteers. Some of the volunteers climbed or rappelled cliff faces, and others hiked or biked.

“The Guardia Civil used drones, a helicopter, and even search dogs. No evidence was found. No hospital has a record of him.”

He added: “We’re focusing our efforts on nearby villages and shelters. A GoFundMe account to support the searchers with supplies and food had a goal of €4,000, but surpassed it quickly with a total of €6,500 before the organiser stopped taking donations.

“His wife has been on the scene and working 20-hour days or more to coordinate searches by the volunteers and consolidate information. We are very grateful for her efforts there, and have kept in touch with her continually.”

He added that the rest of the family will fly out to Spain when they ‘know something concrete’.

Marc previously told the Olive Press: “We are all worried beyond belief, but supporting each other other how we can.”

He added that his brother is 6ft4, with blue eyes and weighs around 200lbs, adding that he does not speak fluent Spanish, contrary to previous reports in local press.

Marc said: “His professional work with various bike companies – Trek Factory Racing, Rocky Mountain Cycles, and now Yeti Cycles – has always had him traveling the globe in support of professional riders.

“He’s been a well-respected and liked head mechanic for many teams, including the Australian MTB team at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“It was not uncommon for him to spend most the summer race season at a different point on the globe every week. Much of his work has been in Western Europe.

“Our family was originally from Ohio, and Matt had been a resident of Houston, Texas and Longmont, Colorado, where he developed much of his professional and personal cycling career.”

Matt (pictured above) vanished on January 25 after driving his black Volkswagen van and bike (pictured) to a Jaen beauty spot

He continued: “He competes regularly, but rides long distances many times a week. As part of SpainDH he has amassed a lot of friends… many of whom are part of the volunteer search parties happening this weekend.

“The bike he took on the ride when he went missing is a turquoise and orange Yeti electric mountainbike.”