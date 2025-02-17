Violent crime surges in Alicante: 2024 saw second-highest number of murders since records began

ALICANTE province’s murder rate hit 20 homicides last year- the second highest figure in recent history.

There were only 11 killings in 2023 and last year’s total has only been surpassed by 30 murders in 2015.

The figures from Spain’s Interior Ministry cover cases of gender violence, settling of scores, and even disputes between neighbours plus a Russian assassination.

READ MORE:

SLAYED RUSSIAN PILOT IN VILLAJOYOSA CAR PARK

High profile cases included the killing of Belfast man John George in mid-December with his body discovered in Rojales last month.

In late November, a 15-year-old Orihuela Costa girl was fatally stabbed in the neck by her former boyfriend, 17.

She became the youngest fatality as a result of gender violence since records started in Alicante province.

During the summer, a Norwegian holidaymaker was arrested for fatally stabbing her husband in front of their three young children during their August stay on the Orihuela Costa.

Villajoyosa saw three killings, including one of February 13 last year of a former Russian pilot who gave a helicopter to the Ukrainian army.

He settled on the Costa Blanca but the 28-year-old was killed in a parking lot by Russian agents.

In December, a settling of scores between former business partners resulted in his murder with two hitmen arrested this month who charged €40,000 for their services.

Also in December, a Villajoyosa man was detained over the killing of his roommate, after he dumped the victim’s body down a well.