Warning in Torremolinos after violent thugs place expat, 64, into a chokehold and rob him – following wave of identical attacks in Barcelona

AN elderly man who lives in Torremolinos was the victim of an attack which could have resulted in brain damage and even death.

Originally from Georgia, the 64-year-old was assaulted by two individuals on Sunday, who used a chokehold – a dangerous technique where an attacker wraps an arm around the victim’s neck and applies pressure until they lose consciousness.

This method is commonly used by criminals and, in extreme cases, can lead to serious brain injuries or fatal consequences.

The technique has been widely used by thieves in Barcelona for the past couple of years, with countless videos shared online showing heartless thugs targeting elderly and drunk tourists on the streets.

This latest attack in Torremolinos means tourists should be on their guard when walking alone, particularly the elderly or vulnerable.

The Torremolinos attackers stole the man’s chain, watch, and mobile phone, according to his testimony.

However, as they attempted to flee, a passing driver intervened, forcing them to drop the stolen items before escaping.

Police later tracked down and arrested both suspects, though not without difficulty.

One suspect hid in a vacant lot and nearby undergrowth.

When officers found him, he resisted arrest, injuring a policeman by twisting his right hand before being restrained.

The second suspect was discovered after a local woman told authorities that a man had broken into her garden.

Working with a Policia Nacional officer, the responding officer located and arrested the intruder after he resisted.

The elderly victim was treated at a health centre, along with the two police officers.

Fortunately, none of them suffered serious injuries.