Surge in demand for Chinese-speaking lawyers as China becomes Spain’s fourth-largest trading partner 

SURGING investment in Spain from China is fuelling the rapid growth in specialised law firms that employ Chinese-speaking lawyers.

The Chinese Law Association in Spain claims there has been a significant increase in legal firms catering to Chinese clients, particularly those advising on investments in strategic sectors.

The association estimates approximately 50 specialised firms now operate in this niche market.

This trend corresponds with China’s position as Spain’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching €51.8 billion.

Chinese investment in Spain is driving a surge in demand for Chinese-speaking lawyers

Chinese investors are particularly active in renewable energy and electric vehicle manufacturing, attracted by Spain’s climate, infrastructure, and favorable geopolitical position.

Major Chinese investments include a €4.1 billion joint venture between automaker Stellantis and Chinese battery manufacturer CATL to build one of Spain’s largest electric vehicle battery plants in Zaragoza.

Last summer, Chinese legal giant Grandall Law Firm opened an office in Madrid, having previously operated through local partners.

Experts have noted that Chinese investors value Spain as a gateway to North African and Latin American markets.

Legal experts emphasize that successful business relationships require more than language skills.

“It’s not just about speaking Chinese, but understanding cultural and legal differences,” explains Zhoujie Ma Zhou, head of commercial law at Aránguez Abogados.

The Chinese community in Spain has grown substantially, from 37,000 in 2002 to approximately 224,000 in 2022, further driving demand for specialised legal services.