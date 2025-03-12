12 Mar, 2025
12 Mar, 2025 @ 12:22
Anger mounts in Mallorca over ‘worsening’ property crisis as locals are increasingly ‘turfed out’ by rising prices

MALLORCA protestors claim ‘nothing has changed’ one year after historic action against the island’s growing housing crisis.

The Banc del Temps de Sencelles has published an impactful new video ahead of fresh anti-tourism protests in April. 

Titled ‘It didn’t change anything’, the video shows activists walking through Mallorca’s old town holding for sale signs. 

“Over a year ago we shouted: Mallorca is not for sale. We weren’t alone. But it hasn’t changed anything. In fact, things have gotten worse,” they said. 

“Prices don’t stop going up. No one is doing anything to save us. We don’t want anyone else to be forced to move. We can’t accept this. We repeat: enough is enough! If not, in the end no one will be left.”

Residents also shared their individual experiences with family and friends forced to look for housing outside the island. 

“In my son’s class, three families have already moved to the mainland,” said one mother. 

“We’re currently helping our son to move to Galicia,” said another. 

Many feel despondent and helpless against the situation, with one commenting he feels his life has been ‘taken out of his hands.’ 

“The only thing I can do is watch and wait. Wait until it gets me too,” one local lamented. 

Meanwhile, others related the fear of being ‘turfed out’ of their homes and being unable to find affordable housing. 

“My landlady told me I have to go in January. I’m so worried about being able to find something else,” a young woman shared. 

The call to action comes ahead of fresh protests against the housing crisis and mass tourism planned for April across Spain.

