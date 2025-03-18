Luxury Costa del Sol spa and resort SO/Sotogrande nominated in prestigious Condé Nast Traveler awards

A COSTA del Sol spa resort is in the running to win at the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Spain 2025 awards.

The five-star SO/Sotogrande SPA & Golf Resort has been nominated in the category of Best Health, Sports and Wellness Hotel.

Located in one of the most well-heeled and exclusive areas of the Costa del Sol, the resort is already a big name in the field, having taken home the prize in the 2023 edition of the awards.

The nomination this year comes as little surprise.

The hotel’s wellness facilities span over 3,500 square metres, offering guests the opportunity to reconnect with themselves and nature in the luscious surroundings on the border between Cadiz and Malaga provinces.

The spa boasts a variety of innovative recovery therapies including cryotherapy, flotation treatments, physiotherapy, and traditional elements like a hammam and Turkish bath.

For those seeking a complete escape, the resort offers three-day holistic wellness retreats focused on detoxifying, rejuvenating, and revitalizing both body and mind.

Eastern therapies such as Thai massage and Shiatsu are also available to guests.

The nomination also recognises the resort’s Fitness Club, which is situated among gardens with natural light and sea views.

This season’s highlights include new treatments using sea salt from Salinas de Santa and facial treatments.

The club maintains an extensive calendar of sports activities including Chi Kong, Fit Dance, Cross Training, Pilates, Yoga, Spinning, and Gong Baths.

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the region’s landscapes through an E-bike route around Puerto de Las Cruces in La Almoraima, offering views of the Mediterranean forest and opportunities to spot wildlife.

The route can extend to Castellar Castle, a medieval fortress perched on a hilltop with impressive views of Los Alcornocales Natural Park.

Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy sailing or the innovative Wingfoil at the Royal Maritime Club of Sotogrande.

“This nomination for the Condé Nast Traveler awards is a recognition that reflects the spirit of excellence and the effort of the entire team to offer a unique wellness experience, where luxury, relaxation and personal care merge in an unparalleled environment,” explained Stephane Menou, hotel director.

If you want to have your vote, the ballot for the awards is currently open on the Traveler Spain website.