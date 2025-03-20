20 Mar, 2025
20 Mar, 2025 @ 13:37
‘Urgent’ search for missing girl, 16, in Spain’s Almeria: Siodbh Caitlin Clifford Stirling vanished two days ago

Do you know more about this case? Email tips@theolivepress.es

AN ‘urgent’ search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl in Almeria, southern Spain.

Siodbh Caitlin Clifford Stirling was last seen in the town of Vera on Tuesday, March 18.

The 5ft1 teenager has blue eyes and an average build, according to national missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

According to SOS, the case is ‘urgent’. While her names appear Irish and British, her nationality has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call +34649952957 or +34644712806, or send an email to info@sosdesaparecidos.es

Laurence Dollimore

