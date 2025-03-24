Snow blankets the hills of Malaga after passing of Storm Martinho

SIERRA de las Nieves is living up to its name thanks to the passing of snow yesterday.

Nature lovers have shared magical images and videos online as the mountains behind Malaga have become frosty-tipped.

Heavy snow since yesterday morning has layered the Sierra de las Nieves National Park and the surrounding area.

Con la bajada de temperaturas, el frente que nos ha afectado esta mañana vuelve a teñir de blanco la Sierra de la nieves, dejándonos estampas maravillosas ???



?P. Orozco #TiempoenRonda pic.twitter.com/Al2YlLvf7g — Tiempo en Ronda (@TiempoenRonda) March 23, 2025

Torcal de Antequera, a popular tourist destination, experienced the snowfall, which made for spectacular scenes.

The visitor centre at the site took advantage of the conditions online.

“If you like the magic of nature in its purest form, this is the perfect time to visit. Don’t miss it!,” wrote @TorcalAntequera.

La nieve también ha llegado al #TorcalAntequera en la tarde de hoy.



Vídeo: @TorcalAntequera pic.twitter.com/9nwbWf79wQ — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) March 23, 2025

The snow-capped mountains are visible from Malaga airport, and will no doubt surprise tourists coming for a sun-kissed holiday.

Further to the west, Sierra Bermeja, behind Estepona, has also witnessed significant snowfall, offering more Winter Wonderland scenes.