The 4 Best Solar Panel Installers in Marbella

Thinking about installing solar panels in Marbella?

Installing solar panels on your home or business is a smart move that can help reduce your monthly energy bills while also minimising your carbon footprint.

But you might have a few questions:

What’s the cost of installation?

Where’s the best place to position the panels?

Should you invest in a battery, or would a virtual one suffice?

Who are the best installers in Malaga, and what after-sales care do they offer?

This article will guide you through these questions.

We’ve compiled a list of the seven best solar panel installers in Marbella with known English-speaking staff.

These companies stand out for several reasons: they receive positive reviews online, tend to have in-house installation teams, and have websites in English online.

Is going solar a good investment in Marbella?

The cost of a solar panel installation in Marbella can start around €4,000-6,000.

But if you opt for additional features like batteries, EV chargers, or heat pumps, costs can go up to around €20,000.

Although pricing structures vary among installers, here’s a basic breakdown of what you can expect:

Solar panels : About 25% of the total cost

Solar inverter : Around 20%

Labour : Approximately 20%

Mounts : Roughly 15%

Cabling and materials : Around 15%

Legalisation and bulletins : About 5%

At first glance, these costs may seem high.

(Especially given that a single panel may only cost €100-150.)

But solar installations are about more than just the panels – there are many other components to consider, which add to the overall cost. For example without legalising your system you will be unable to change your electricity contract to a feed-in tariff that rewards you with electricity sold to the grid.

You’ll also need to pay for installation licences, which vary from town hall to town hall.

So is solar energy too expensive to be worth it in Marbella?

In the long run, it’s a good investment.

Marbella enjoys about 5.8 hours of full sun per day, which is significantly higher than cities like London, with only 2.8 hours per day.

This sunny climate means you can generate twice as much electricity as in northern Europe, allowing you to cut down on electricity bills more quickly.

So you could break even on your investment in as little as 3-6 years.

Since most solar panels have a lifespan of 25-30 years this means you could be making real savings for two decades – during which time, your monthly electricity bills could be as low as €50 or even €0 with the right setup.

And this is without mentioning the savings of switching from gas to solar-powered electric.

The payback period itself makes solar a wise decision.

But with a high cost system comes greater risk, so it’s crucial to find a trusted installer who can deliver quality systems with solid guarantees.

Are any grants available from the government in Marbella?

Unfortunately, Marbella’s town hall voted to end the property tax reduction (IBI) granted to homeowners who install solar panels.

The Plan EcoVivienda grant also ended on December 2024.

It’s like the government may extend future grant opportunities – we’ll inform you here when they come online.

What to bear in mind when choosing a provider?

Different providers offer different services and products, so it’s important to think about your priorities.

Are you looking for the highest-quality products?

Or do you want the best deal?

It’s also essential to check the guarantees or insurance that come with the installation.

For example, some of the installers below even offer insurance and will guarantee the solar panel’s production of electricity.

With a long-term investment like solar, it’s worth considering after-sales support. A cheaper installation can lead to higher costs if you need maintenance or replacement parts down the road.

Always get multiple quotes to compare.

Below are the 7 best companies in Marbella to help you get started.

7 highest-rated solar companies in Marbella

Keep reading for a list of the seven best solar energy companies in Marbella, Spain, ordered by the highest score on their Google Reviews in descending order. (We only selected installers who had English-language reviews.)

1. Marblanc Solar

Marblanc Solar is a solar installer in Marbella, focusing on residential villas, new-build properties and commercial premises. They are currently the installer with the most Google Reviews and a 5.0-star rating. They install solar panels, solar batteries and electric car chargers – as well as providing all the necessary paperwork to legalise your system and switch you to a better electricity deal.

2. ORT Renovables

Location : Benalmádena

Highlights : 5,0 rating on Google Places with 7 reviews

ORT Renovables specialises in both individual and shared self-consumption projects, making them a versatile choice for various property types. They provide thorough feasibility studies and support throughout the permitting process to ensure compliance. With an emphasis on reducing both costs and environmental impact, ORT Renovables helps clients transition smoothly to solar energy.

3. Luz Solar Málaga

Location : Fuengirola

Highlights : 4,8 rating on Google Places with 54 reviews

Luz Solar Málaga offers a smooth, end-to-end solar installation experience with a focus on quick and efficient service. They promise significant reductions in electricity bills through their well-designed systems. With a commitment to providing transparent pricing, Luz Solar Málaga ensures that clients receive a clear, fixed-price quote with no hidden costs.

4. Mariposa Energía

Location : San Pedro de Alcántara, operating nationwide

Highlights : 4,4 rating on Google Places with 73 reviews

Mariposa Energía stands out for their tailored customer service, providing each client with a dedicated point of contact throughout the installation process. They also offer their own in-house electricity tariff to maximise savings. Mariposa’s expertise in both solar and electrical systems means you’re getting a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for green energy.