30 Apr, 2025
30 Apr, 2025 @ 18:00
High tech and AI combine to help patients with pain problems including arthritis and sports injury sufferers in Spain

AN INNOVATIVE project in Valencia is investigating whether AI can diagnose muscle problems to allow more effective and cheaper procedures.

The Kinessensor Project has seen four groups come together to see what can be done to help arthritis and sports injuries sufferers.

They want to create a system with AI that uses sensors to identify and monitor pain in body joints, ligaments or muscles.

PHYSIO IN ACTION(Cordon Press image)

The project is targeting an ailment known as arthrogenic muscle inhibition (AMI).

It causes stiffness of the hamstrings and appears in anterior cruciate ligament injuries and knee prosthetic surgery.

AMI leads to muscle reduction, increased pain and problems for sufferers who are trying to recover.

Joaquin Castan from the Plastics Technology Institute, Aimplas, said: “If we manage to develop ways to prevent AMI, to treat it or make decisions over the right time for a surgery, we will be able to improve patient treatments.”

The consortium behind Kinessensor is looking into integrating flexible printed sensors using wireless technology with real-time monitoring and AI to measure muscle patterns so that doctors can make the right diagnosis.

Another group involved is Blautic Design from Paterna who make electronic circuits.

It’s CEO, Javier Soriano, said: “The system will be a complementary tool that will allow patients to continue their exercises and treatments at home but with monitoring.”

“This new approach will produce better rehabilitation, as well as cutting costs and recovery times, but also empowering patients during recovery,” he added.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

