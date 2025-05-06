Noche en Blanco 2025: Jaen’s White Night returns with 60+ free cultural events in Spanish city on May 16

YOU probably don’t spend much time thinking about Jaen, the olive-rich city tucked away in the northeastern corner of Andalucia.

For many, the name conjures up little more than endless groves stretching across the hills. But on Friday, May 16, Jaen will surprise you.

That evening, the city will transform into a buzzing cultural playground as it hosts its annual Noche en Blanco — or White Night — an increasingly popular celebration across Andalucia. What is it exactly? Think of it as a city-wide invitation to step outside and rediscover urban spaces through art, music, performance, and history — all under the stars.

Organised by the University of Jaen, this year’s edition promises to be the most ambitious yet, offering over 60 simultaneous activities in iconic venues throughout the historic city centre. From 7:30 p.m. to midnight, streets, churches, palaces, and public squares will come alive with creativity and energy.

The evening kicks off at the Infanta Leonor Theatre, where the university’s batucada band will lead a joyful parade into the night’s rich tapestry of events. Whether you’re a local or a first-time visitor, make sure to grab a street map and follow the itinerary — there’s a lot to explore, and no two experiences will be quite the same.

Expect everything from guided tours of Jaen’s civil and religious landmarks — led by faculty and students from the University’s Art History department — to open-door visits at cultural hubs like the Arab Baths Cultural Centre, Villardompardo Palace, and the San Juan de Dios Hospital. Even the atmospheric Santiago Air-Raid Shelter and Arch of San Lorenzo will welcome curious guests for free.

Art lovers can look forward to immersive installations like the Sensory Treatise on Ethnobotany, on view in the gardens of the Jose Nogue School of Art, and the collaborative mural project Puzzl6: Lizard’s Footprints. Meanwhile, calle Huerfanos will showcase the striking Light Brigades exhibition, a creative act of removing vandal graffiti by the Civitas Lucis Association.

Music and dance will be ever-present. From flamenco and gospel to classical ensembles and jazz, performances will echo through cloisters, theatres, and city squares. Highlights include:

The Jaen Youth Orchestra at the Santa Catalina Martir Convent

The University Choir and Orchestra at San Vicente de Paul School

Jaen Jazzy bringing blues and gospel to La Merced Church

A flamenco showcase at the Jaen Flamenco Club

And a rousing final concert in the Plaza de Santa Maria by Rockin’ Azzaiteros and Bandelbirra

This year also introduces the first-ever Noche en Blanco Photography Rally Contest, inviting shutterbugs to document the night’s most captivating moments.

Volunteers and students will be stationed around the city to guide and inform — making the night as seamless as it is unforgettable. Whether you’re interested in the deep history of the Jewish heritage trail, the contemporary edge of interactive art, or simply dancing to a brass band under the moonlight, Jaen’s White Night offers something for everyone.