Brother of Brit who died in Ibiza denies he took drugs: ‘He stuck to alcohol’

THE brother of a British man who died from a heart attack after going out clubbing, has rubbished reports that he had taken drugs.

The 36-year-old unnamed tourist died at 4.55am on Friday at the island’s Can Misses Hospital.

Reports at the time suggested he had consumed a ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine which led to his death.

The Diario de Ibiza newspaper has spoken to his brother, who was at the nightclub with him.

He said: “He did not take any drugs and he only drank alcohol.”

Diario de Ibiza has seen the Brit’s death certificate which states the cause of death as malignant hypothermia.

The condition is a severe reaction to certain drugs used for anesthesia.

It normally includes a dangerously high body temperature, rigid muscles or spasms, a rapid heart rate, and other symptoms.

Without prompt treatment, any complications can be fatal.

In rare cases, people at risk of malignant hyperthermia have shown signs of a reaction after intense physical activity during excessive heat or humidity.

The victim’s brother said he took his sibling out of the nightclub when he began to feel very hot and to sweat profusely when dancing.

After getting some fresh air and seeing that his condition wasn’t improving, they decided to take an Uber back to their hotel.

During the journey, the 36-year-old’s condition worsened and his brother asked the driver to take them to a health centre.

Staff at the Avenida Vuit d’Agost facility in Vila then got an ambulance to transfer him to Can Misses Hospital.

It was while en route that he suffered a heart attack and his death was certified at the hospital ER shortly before 5am.