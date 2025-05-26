Come find an award-winning town buried in the heights of northern Spain

A SMALL town in Aragon has just been named as one of Europe’s top ‘hidden gems’.

Albarracin – a one time frontier town between Christian and Muslim kingdoms – has long been known by a select group of travellers who crave the kind of places where history feels alive, and time slows to a gentler pace.

Now the medieval village in the province of Teruel has been recognised as one of Europe’s Best Hidden Gems for 2025, an accolade from the European Best Destinations platform that celebrates the continent’s most under-the-radar spots.

The village occupies a rocky outcrop and is enclosed within ancient stone walls making it feel like a place where the centuries have passed with little change.

The ruins of a 10th-century fortress dominates the skyline, while the village spreads out in a maze of terracotta-tinted houses.

Narrow alleys. Credit Cordon Press

Steep cobbled alleys and wooden balconies jutting out over narrow lanes take you back in time.

Among the town’s architectural stand-outs is the Church of Santa Maria, founded in the 12th century and rebuilt in the Renaissance style, while the nearby Cathedral of El Salvador blends the Gothic with Mudejar influences.

Take a stroll through Albarracina and you’ll come across coats of arms carved in the stonework above doorways, elegant medieval arches, and traces of thye once-thriving Jewish and Muslim communities.

Highlights include the Julianeta House, one of Spain’s most photographed medieval homes with its distinctive wooden balcony, and the Museum of Albarracin, housed in a former bishop’s palace.

Casa de la Julianeta Credit: Flickr Bernardi

The modest Plaza Mayor buzzes with local life, hosting markets and communal gatherings that offer a glimpse of everyday village life.

The town is set within the dramatic Sierra de Albarracin mountain range, a natural backdrop for walkers, climbers, and birdwatchers.

And just beyond the town lies the Pinares de Rodeno forest, a striking landscape of red sandstone cliffs and ancient pine groves, home to prehistoric cave paintings.

What to Expect

Morning: Explore the historic centre, with visits to the Church of Santa María and Cathedral of El Salvador. Don’t miss the Julianeta House and the ancient alleyways dotted with medieval details.

Lunch:Try local Aragonese dishes like roast lamb or *migas* at one of the rustic eateries near Plaza Mayor.

Afternoon: Head to the Pinares de Rodeno forest for hiking, rock formations, and prehistoric cave art.

Evening: Unwind with a coffee or glass of wine in Plaza Mayor as locals gather to mark the end of the day — a rare chance to witness the quiet rhythm of village life.

Getting There

Albarracin is about 35 kilometres from Teruel and roughly 180 kilometres from Zaragoza. The easiest way to reach the town is by car.

By Car: From Zaragoza, take the A-23 motorway south to Teruel, then follow the A-1512 signs to Albarracin. The journey takes about two hours, offering glimpses of Spain’s quieter countryside.



From Zaragoza, take the A-23 motorway south to Teruel, then follow the A-1512 signs to Albarracin. The journey takes about two hours, offering glimpses of Spain’s quieter countryside. By Bus: Services run sporadically from Teruel to Albarracin and take around an hour. It’s worth checking timetables in advance as options can be limited.



Services run sporadically from Teruel to Albarracin and take around an hour. It’s worth checking timetables in advance as options can be limited. By Train: The nearest train station is Teruel, connected to Zaragoza and other cities. From Teruel, you’ll need to catch a taxi or bus to reach Albarracin.



Given the limited public transport, renting a car is generally the most practical way to visit and explore.