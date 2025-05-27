Brit couple arrested at Spain’s Valencia Airport with ‘33 kilos of cannabis’ stuffed in suitcases

A BRITISH couple travelling from Thailand have been arrested at Valencia Airport after X-ray scans revealed their suitcases were stuffed with over 30 kilograms of cannabis.

The pair were picked out from a flight from France after Guardia Civil officers noticed their ‘nervous and evasive attitude’.

The man and woman were each carrying a large piece of luggage and claimed they had nothing to declare.

However, upon inspection, staff discovered that the suitcases held no clothing or personal belongings, but instead 33.5kg of cannabis packed into airtight bags.

The unnamed couple were subsequently arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

The case will now go to court.