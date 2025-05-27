27 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 May, 2025 @ 14:46
·
1 min read

Brit couple arrested at Spain’s Valencia Airport with ‘33 kilos of cannabis’ stuffed in suitcases

by

A BRITISH couple travelling from Thailand have been arrested at Valencia Airport after X-ray scans revealed their suitcases were stuffed with over 30 kilograms of cannabis.

The pair were picked out from a flight from France after Guardia Civil officers noticed their ‘nervous and evasive attitude’. 

The man and woman were each carrying a large piece of luggage and claimed they had nothing to declare.

However, upon inspection, staff discovered that the suitcases held no clothing or personal belongings, but instead 33.5kg of cannabis packed into airtight bags.

The unnamed couple were subsequently arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

The case will now go to court.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British influencer’s sweet tooth trip exposes the fierce fight behind Spain’s supermarkets

Next Story

Renewed calls to discount AP7 toll road in the Costa del Sol – and abolish the hated summer price hike

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop