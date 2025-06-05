IN PICS: Marbella’s luxury real estate frenzy ramps up with more villas on sale for €20m+

Three high-end properties currently listed or recently sold highlight continued demand for ultra-luxury Costa del Sol homes

IF not already known as it, Marbella is nailing down its position as Spain’s luxury property capital after a string of mega-mansions have hit the market for eye-watering sums exceeding €20 million.

Three deals stand out: Villa Olympus, which previously sold for €27.5 million in 2022, Villa Altos Reales is currently listed at €25 million, and Villa Sierra Blanca is expected to come to market above €20 million.

The sales figures reflect broader trends in Marbella’s luxury property sector, where prices per square metre have increased by over 60% in the past five years, according to the founders of Design studio GC Studio, Lucía Casaus and Alexis González.

Villa Sierra Blanca is an ultra-luxury single-story residence, located in the Sierra Blanca development, Marbella

The duo, who established their firm in 2017, attribute the price rises to ‘growing international demand and a younger buyer profile, especially from the technology sector.’

The high-value transactions come as Marbella continues to attract international buyers seeking luxury properties on the Costa del Sol.

Villa Altos Reales living room

Villa Altos Reales kitchen

Recent developments in the area have included partnerships with fashion brands, with projects such as Epic Marbella featuring collaborations with Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Karl Lagerfeld.

Casaus and González say there has been ‘significant evolution in terms of design, towards more exclusive, innovative projects tailored to consumer taste.’

Villa Altos Reales Mediterranean style

Villa Altos Reales passageway

Villa Altos Reales has an indoor heated pool

The luxury property sector in Marbella has seen sustained activity from international buyers, though specific buyer demographics and nationalities for these particular transactions have not been disclosed.

Villa Olympus, located in Cascada de Camoján, was sold in 2022 for €27.5 million.

The property covers 2,600 sqm of a 4,700 sqm plot. The three-storey property includes seven en-suite bedrooms and uses materials such as natural stone, marble and limestone.

Villa Sierra Blanca pool with views

Villa Sierra Blanca master bedroom

Villa Sierra Blanca main living room

Villa Sierra Blanca bar

Villa Altos Reales, which the Olive Press previously reported is on the market at €25 million, spans 1,400 sqm on a 4,000 sqm of land within a gated community on Marbella’s Golden Mile.

The property features seven bedrooms, including a master suite, plus amenities such as a spa, gym, wine cellar and cinema room.

Villa Sierra Blanca underground garage

The third property, Villa Sierra Blanca, differs from typical luxury developments by being designed as a single-storey residence.

Located in the Sierra Blanca urbanisation, it includes five bedrooms and incorporates what the developers describe as energy-efficient solutions.