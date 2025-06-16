‘My awful trip on the Costa del Sol’s shoddy public transport during the doctor’s strike’

FRIDAY 13th June saw a strike organised by the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and the Andalusian Medical Union (SMA) over working conditions causing mass travel disruption, particularly during rush hour.

On the L-79 bus from Marbella bus station to San Pedro, a journey that should normally take 37 minutes took 2 hours.

One woman, travelling from Malaga airport, commented that the bus from the airport had ‘taken more than one hour to come’. Another passenger added that ‘nobody had said there was a medical strike today’.

Passengers complained to the bus driver for letting too many passengers on at respective stops. As the bus became fuller and fuller, one woman said she would file a complaint.

‘Stop letting people get on, there’s no more space,’ one woman shouted out to the bus driver.

Residents of Marbella, as well as regular visitors, are no stranger to regular traffic and congestion being part of everyday life.

In Puerto Banus, the bus passed a billboard installed by luxury real estate agency Norma Franck which says “POV: You’re stuck in traffic, but still in paradise.” It’s a way of marketing the agency has used, utilising humour, that stands out.

Malaga’s council has included the stretch in Marbella as one of the basic needs which requires improvement in Malaga.

As of now, no more days of strike action are planned in the future.

The Malaga Medical Union reported that 95% of doctors that were called to the strike in the province participated, and over 500 doctors attended a rally at the steps of Malaga’s Regional University Hospital. On a national level, other provinces such as Mallorca and Murcia also participated in the strike.

Dr Pedro J Navarro, President of the Medical School of Malaga, said in response to the strike that the high turnout reflected the desire of doctors to have the Ministry of Health reconsider their proposal which ‘undermines doctors and ignores our role’.

Strikers argue that the proposed and revised performance evaluation model will demotivate doctors in place of incentivising them.

Feelings of frustration and annoyance elated as the bus slowly made its way out of Marbella and onto the route’s next stops. A crammed bus, and travel-weary passengers, but the journey continued.

