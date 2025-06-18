Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor floors party goer ‘like bowling pin’ in Ibiza nightclub

IRISH UFC champion Conor McGregor was filmed pounding a fellow reveller with two left hooks during a night out at Pacha nightclub in Ibiza on Tuesday morning.

Footage obtained by The Sun shows the 36-year-old Irish fighter talking to a man on the club’s dancefloor before putting his arm around his shoulders.

After a brief conversation lasting less than ten seconds, McGregor struck the man with his left hand whilst holding a drink in his right.

He quickly followed up with a second punch, causing the party-goer to fall to the floor.

McGregor was spotted with former model Katie Price earlier in the night. Instagram / Conor McGregor

The incident occurred at 5:53am as the club was preparing to close.

McGregor, dressed in a black and white shirt and white trousers, was quickly surrounded by his entourage following the altercation.

Witnesses reported that the man who was punched was subsequently removed from the premises by security staff, whilst McGregor remained in the club and continued drinking.

One club-goer told reporters that something had clearly been said to provoke McGregor, who ‘reacted very badly’ to whatever transpired during their brief exchange.

Another witness described how approximately five people fell to the ground as the struck man stumbled backwards, comparing the scene to ‘bowling pins.’

The same witness noted that bouncers arrived within a minute to escort the victim from the venue, adding that McGregor left through the club’s garden area shortly afterwards and ‘didn’t look very happy’ about the confrontation.

Earlier in the evening, McGregor had been photographed at Wayne Lineker’s O Beach club alongside glamour model Katie Price.

The combat sports star was seen wearing red shorts and a sun hat whilst smoking a cigar and entertaining crowds.

Price, 47, shared images of their meeting on social media with the caption ‘You legend,’ after McGregor tagged her in his own post.

Tottenham footballer Mads Bidstrup also posted photographs with the MMA fighter during the evening’s festivities.

McGregor later changed into his black and white outfit before visiting Ushuaia club and ending the night at Pacha.

He also posed with Ibiza impresario Wayne Lineker. Instagram/waynelineker

This latest incident adds to McGregor’s history of altercations in Ibiza.

In July 2022, he was involved in a confrontation with a teenage fan at the same Pacha venue after the youngster threw a hat at him for an autograph.

McGregor responded by stamping on the hat and directing abuse at the fan.

The Irish fighter also made headlines in 2019 when he punched a 50-year-old man in a Dublin pub after the customer refused to try his Proper Twelve whisky brand.

McGregor, who has not competed professionally since suffering a leg injury in his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding Tuesday morning’s incident.