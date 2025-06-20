20 Jun, 2025
20 Jun, 2025 @ 11:15
TV team reopens case of the 1990 disappearance of Danish taxi driver Jan Sørensen Fogde

Jan as he looked shaven and bearded in 1990

IT has been nearly 35 years since 41-year-old taxi driver Jan Sørensen Fogde vanished without a trace from his Viborg apartment.

Now, a renewed search is underway. His mother – 101 year old Edith Fogde  – and her sons  Steen and Carsten have enlisted the help of TV journalist Kristian Bech and his investigative team, to try to find out what happened to Jan.

The last confirmed sighting of Jan was in late November 1990. Then, on December 2,  worried that she had nor heard from him for weeks, Edith used her spare key to enter her son’s home, only to find the door blocked from the inside by a pile of unopened mail.

The apartment was empty. Jan had disappeared.

A large part of Jan’s valuable stamp collection, a significant amount of cash, his passport, and driver’s licence were all gone. There were no signs of struggle, no farewell note, and no indication of where he might have gone.

Months later, in April 1991, the mystery deepened when police found an abandoned Volvo Amazon at a bus station over 100 kilometres from Jan’s home. The car belonged to Jan’s best friend, who had lent it to him on the understanding that it would be returned. 

Now, In a promising turn, the TV programme led by Bech has taken up the case. The team is exploring the theory that Jan may have left Denmark voluntarily and started a new life in Estepona, a town he had visited frequently in the years before he disappeared.

Bech and his team are currently on the Costa del Sol searching for clues that might solve the mystery.

They are hoping that someone who knows him will come forward with information that could help solve the mystery.

If you have any information about Jan Sørensen Fogde, contact Bech at bech@missingmedia.dk, or call +45 21 27 22 79.

