EU investigates Spain for targeting foreigners with ‘discriminatory’ property taxes

THE European Commission in Brussels has pointed out discriminatory property taxes for foreigners requiring foreigners with a permanent residence in the country to pay 2% of the cadastral value of the property in tax, which national citizens do not have to do, thereby not applying EU tax rules to foreigners.

Thereby Spain is not adhering to the European Community framework, which has established the free movement of workers and capital.

The EU has given Spain a letter of formal notice which is the first step in the legal procedure. This means that Spain has two months to respond to the European Commission. Failure to do so adequately could result in the case being taken to the European Court of Justice.

Spain is currently being brought to the European Court of Justice for not giving workers complete and essential information on working conditions such as working hours and remuneration. Brussels has pointed out that Spain does not adhere to these rules.

This infringement procedure was first opened in September 2022 by the European Commission and has now led to this point.

READ MORE: Madrid vs Barcelona: Two titanic cities being squeezed in the grip of Spain’s housing crisis