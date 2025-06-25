Spain’s La Linea to expand vital transport link as Gibraltar deal expected to turbo charge growth

La Línea is pressing ahead with a major road expansion project as the border town prepares for an expected economic boom from the long-awaited Gibraltar deal.

The town hall has launched compulsory purchase procedures for 64 properties to make way for a new access road linking the A-383 motorway to the Zabal industrial estate.

The €1.58 million project will see a bypass built around the back of the Municipal Cemetery, designed to unlock the area’s industrial potential.

Mayor Juan Franco’s administration has already ring-fenced the full amount needed for compensation payments and is targeting completion of all expropriations within six months.

The aggressive timeline would see agreements signed and land ready for handover to the Andalucian regional government by the end of the year.

The infrastructure push comes as La Línea positions itself to capitalise on the anticipated Gibraltar framework agreement, which is expected to dramatically increase cross-border trade and movement.

The new road will relieve pressure on the cemetery road whilst opening up the Zabal industrial zone for development.

Property owners affected by the compulsory purchases can inspect the full documentation at the town planning department during office hours over the next month.

The plans, published on the municipal notice board, include detailed maps of affected properties and compensation arrangements.

The road project is part of La Línea’s strategy to modernise its infrastructure ahead of what local officials believe will be transformational changes to the town following the Gibraltar post-Brexit deal.

With a long-awaited deal finally in place, the town is betting that improved access routes will be crucial to handling increased economic activity.

The Zabal industrial estate has long been identified as having significant development potential, but poor transport links have hampered growth.

The new bypass is designed to solve this bottleneck by providing direct motorway access whilst keeping heavy traffic away from residential areas.

Local authorities are confident the six-month expropriation timeline is achievable, despite the complexity of acquiring dozens of private properties.

The project’s success will depend on smooth negotiations with landowners and swift processing by regional planning authorities.

