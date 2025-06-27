27 Jun, 2025
27 Jun, 2025 @ 19:31
Weather warning for the Costa del Sol: Yellow alert for heat in Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola

SPAIN’S state weather agency Aemet has issued a yellow alert for high temperatures across the Costa del Sol, with thermometers expected to hit the mid-30s in Malaga capital tomorrow.

The warning is in place from 1pm Saturday until 8.59pm on Tuesday, June 25, and covers much of the Sol and Guadalhorce region, including the popular tourist resorts of Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Marbella and Estepona.

According to Aemet, the mercury is expected to reach 36C in the area surrounding Malaga city, with the possibility of slightly lower but still intense heat along the coastline.

The yellow alert signifies a weather-related risk, particularly for vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions during peak heat hours, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure and limiting physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

