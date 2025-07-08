Jazz greats are lighting up Valencia this summer as Palau Festival returns

SOME of the biggest names in international jazz have descended on Valencia this summer for the 28th edition of the city’s celebrated Palau de la Música Jazz Festival.

Running from June 12 to July 27, the festival features a world-class lineup including Michel Camilo & Tomatito, Avishai Cohen, Al Di Meola, Andrea Motis, Julian Lage, Eliane Elias and a strong contingent of Valencian talent.

Concerts are being held in the Jardines del Palau, Sala Rodrigo and Sala Iturbi, as well as in the surrounding districts of Castellar-l’Oliveral and La Torre. Ticket prices range from just €5 to €35, with six concerts offered free of charge.

This year’s programme promises a vibrant blend of styles, fusing Spanish and American jazz traditions, with standout performances from both local and global stars.

Highlights at the Sala Iturbi include the return of Israeli double bassist Avishai Cohen, presenting his latest work Brightlight (2 July), and Brazilian pianist and vocalist Eliane Elias (3 July), known for her award-winning mix of bossa nova, samba and jazz.

Crowd favourite Andrea Motis is back on 6 July with her project Temblor, showcasing her signature combination of trumpet, vocals, swing and blues with youthful freshness and nuance.

One of the most anticipated concerts is the reunion of Dominican piano virtuoso Michel Camilo with legendary flamenco guitarist Tomatito on 8 July—an intense musical dialogue between the Caribbean and Andalucía.

The following night, US guitar prodigy Julian Lage makes his debut at the festival (9 July), offering a lyrical journey through American folk and contemporary jazz.

Also on the bill is jazz fusion legend Al Di Meola (12 July), who will deliver an acoustic set featuring original compositions and reinterpretations of classic works, all with his trademark speed and precision.

The festival opened with two free open-air performances celebrating local talent: the Banda Sinfónica Municipal de València joined forces with New Tango Sextet for Pasión de Tango (12 June), followed by Ximo Tébar & The Champs on 25 June.

On 4 July, Venezuelan trumpet soloist Pacho Flores will perform with the Orquesta de València under the baton of Manuel Hernández Silva, while 11 July sees Los Clásicos de Broadway hit the Sala Iturbi stage with César Belda conducting and vocals from Paco Arrojo, Lorena Calero, Silvia Luchetti and David Pérez.

Valencian acts also feature heavily at the Sala Rodrigo, including Marquina Selfa Trío meets Georgia Mancio and Valencia London Connection (1 July), and Ester Andújar Group feat. Carles Denia & David Pastor with Inner Songs (10 July).

Elsewhere, on 13 July, Valencian trumpeter Chipi Chacón will join soloists from the Orquesta de València for a chamber quintet performance that reimagines classic jazz through a symphonic lens, conducted by Enrique Hernandis.

The festival also hosts the 25th edition of the Palau’s International Jazz and Latin Music Seminar (7–10 July), organised by Sedajazz. Aimed at students and professional musicians, the seminar features masterclasses, jam sessions and workshops, held at the Conservatorio Municipal José Iturbi.

Rounding out the festival is Jazz a les Pedanies—a free open-air concert series across Valencia’s outlying districts from 19 to 27 July.

Castellar hosts two shows at its sports ground: the Juan Saus & Martina Sabariego Big Band (19 July), and El Latinswing Sextet led by Joan Benavent (20 July), both offering high-calibre original and classic jazz.

On 26 July, Carlos Medina Quintet brings a melodic, story-driven set to La Torre’s Alquería de Coca. And on 27 July, the festival wraps up with a guaranteed crowd-pleaser: Plena 79 Salsa Orchestra, serving up irresistible rhythms from Puerto Rico and Cuba in a raucous open-air finale.

